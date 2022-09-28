Reigning Cats and Dogs: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Big Eyes

By EWN • 28 September 2022 • 12:00

In the top 100 cryptocurrencies, there are only 2 top dogs of meme coins that reign supreme – Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

There is an alarming lack of feline presence and representation amongst the more popular cryptocurrencies, and Big Eyes (BIG) is the new cat on the block looking to make its mark on the market.

Dogecoin – Much Pump

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a meme coin that initially started as a joke to satirise the wild speculation and hype surrounding cryptocurrencies at the time of its conception. Although operating on the same Proof of work model as Bitcoin, Dogecoin (DOGE) has an unlimited supply and does not perform any functions like smart contracts with Ethereum.

It has enjoyed an explosion in popularity thanks to tweets from Elon Musk, and endorsements from other celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Gene Simmons, and Mark Cuban.

Although it has fallen since its pump, Dogecoin (DOGE) is still the reigning king of meme coins and is likely to stay around for the near future.

Shiba Inu – It’s A Dog-Eat-Dog World

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is an Ethereum-based meme coin that has been chasing the tail of Dogecoin (DOGE) ever since its launch, toted as the Dogecoin (DOGE) killer. It may be possible for Shiba Inu (SHIB) to beat Dogecoin (DOGE) on percentage gains. This is because Shiba Inu (SHIB) has a much lower price than Dogecoin (DOGE), and it is a lot easier for assets with a lower price to 2x or 3x in price. However, it is very unlikely for Shiba Inu (SHIB) to overtake Dogecoin (DOGE) in terms of price per coin. For example, a price of 15 cents would give the Shiba Inu (SHIB) a market value of $82 trillion. By comparison, the whole crypto market is worth around $3 trillion.

Big Eyes – I’m Feline It

Big Eyes (BIG) is a full-on community token aiming to shift wealth into the Defi space. Big Eyes (BIG) has its vision set to become one of the most notorious, big, and talked about meme coins in 2022. Right now, the dominant meme coins are based on dogs, and there is a huge gap in the market for cat meme coins. Like Shiba dogs, cats are an Internet meme staple. All the other cat coins, such as Catecoin (CATE), Kitty Inu (kitty), and Catgirl (CATGIRL), have been unable to claw their way into the top 100. Big Eyes (BIG) has huge market potential to take a dominant position amongst other popular cryptocurrencies.

Memes are powered by the community, and altcoins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) rose to prominence because of it. Big Eyes (BIG) aims to also use meme-power to propel itself to the moon, but also at its core aims to give back to the community. Unlike Dogecoin (DOGE), which is solely just a meme, Big Eyes (BIG) is a community token on making a difference to the environment. 5% of all tokens will be used for ocean conservation projects to help preserve marine life.

Though Dogecoin (DOGE) has run charity fundraisers in the past such as Doge4Water, Big Eyes (BIG) aims to help give back to the community from the outset, with a clear focus on giving to charity in their whitepaper, aiming to give $1 million to charity by stage 4 of their roadmap.

Big Eyes (BIG) is a meme coin that is trying to build a community like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), and use the power of memes and community to help do their part to save the environment.

Big Eyes (BIG) is in stage 2 of presale now, so it is something big to keep your eyes on and potentially invest in before the cat is out the bag and Big Eyes (BIG) shoots up in the market!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

Sponsored