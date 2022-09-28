By Joshua Manning • 28 September 2022 • 10:28

Russian nuclear-powered submarine cruisers "Prince Oleg" and Novosibirsk" arrive at Kamchatka Credit: mil.ru

Nuclear-powered submarine cruisers “Prince Oleg” and “Novosibirsk” have arrived at their permanent bases in Kamchatka Territory, as reported by the Russian Defence Ministry on Wednesday, September 28.

The Russian Defence ministry shared the news on the nuclear-powered submarine cruisers in a statement that read:

“The nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine cruiser (Project 885A Borey-A) Prince Oleg and the nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine (Project 885M Yasen-M) Novosibirsk, having made the inter-fleet transition from the Northern Fleet to the Pacific Fleet, have arrived at their permanent base in Kamchatka.”

“The nuclear-powered icebreakers covered a significant part of the almost 5,500-mile route under the ice of the Arctic.”

“During the Umka-2022 complex Arctic expedition, the nuclear-powered submarine Novosibirsk launched an anti-ship Onyx cruise missile from the Chukchi Sea, while in a surface position, at a sea target.”

“In Vilyuchinsk, the nuclear-powered cruisers were met by the commander of the Pacific Fleet’s submarine forces, Vice-Admiral Vladimir Dmitriev.”

“He received a report from the commanders of the nuclear submarines on the completion of the Arctic inter-fleet crossing and congratulated the submariners on their arrival at their permanent base.”

“For reference”:

“Prince Oleg” is the first serial nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine cruiser of the modernised Project 955A (code name Borey-A). It was laid down on 27 July 2014 and launched on 16 July 2020.”

“As part of state trials, the ship successfully fired a Bulava ballistic missile from the White Sea at the Kura test range in Kamchatka on 21 October 2021.”

“It differs from the first Borey project submarines in its lower noise level, more advanced manoeuvring and depth-holding systems as well as weapons control systems.”

“Novosibirsk” is the first serial nuclear-powered submarine of Project 885M (code name Yasen-M). It was laid down on July 26, 2013, launched on December 25, 2019.”

“The main strike weapon of Project 885/885M submarines is Kalibr and Oniks cruise missiles.”

