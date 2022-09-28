By Joshua Manning • 28 September 2022 • 8:11

Russia's Chechen leader celebrates results of referendum with high praise for Putin Credit: Zaid Saadallah/Shutterstock.com

Russia’s Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has celebrated the results of the referendum, while praising Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported on Wednesday, September 28.

Russia’s Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov posted his reponse to the referendum on his official telegram stating:

“Today we have witnessed a truly historic event, which will be written in gold letters in the history of our glorious Motherland.”

“Residents of Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, voted by an absolute majority in a general referendum in favour of becoming part of the Russian Federation!”

“Undoubtedly, this is the logical conclusion of years of oppression by the nationalist Kiev junta. For years, the inhabitants of these territories were subjected to constant violence, and no one could guarantee them their legal rights.”

“Russian President Vladimir Putin put an end to this injustice by allowing the people to choose their own fate.”

“I am sincerely glad that the Chechen people have contributed to this event. Thousands of worthy sons of our republic, sacrificing their lives and health, heroically defended the right of people to self-determination.”

“To this day, they continue to serve the interests of the Fatherland on the liberated territories, ensuring the safety of civilians.”

“On the final day of voting the head of the military-civil administration of Energodar, Alexander Volga, and the head of the territorial department of the Electoral Commission, Yulia Trokhimenko, met with their dear brother, the commander of the OMON “Akhmat-Grozny” of the Rosgvardiya Directorate in the Chechen Republic, Anzor Bisaev.”

“They thanked the Chechen special forces units for ensuring high security at the polling stations during the voting period.”

“They also noted that with the arrival of our soldiers the situation in the city has become noticeably calmer and safer. Citizens were not afraid to take to the streets, were pleased to go to the polling stations and thank the liberators.”

“On this historic day I sincerely congratulate all the Russians and, in particular, residents of LPR, DPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions on becoming part of Russia!”

“I wish everyone well-being, prosperity and a general victory over the nationalist junta and its patrons. Now we have a common country and a common future, which we will all unite to defend at any cost! Long live Russia and our Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin!”

The news follows Russia’s Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov reacting to being sanctioned by New Zealand on Tuesday, September 27.

