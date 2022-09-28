Russia’s referendum to “save millions of people from genocide” says Chairman of State Duma

By Joshua Manning • 28 September 2022 • 7:27

Russia's referendum save millions of people from genocide says Chairman of State Duma Credit: pudiq/Shutterstock.com

Vyacheslav Volodin, the Chairman of Russia’s state Duma commented on the results of the referendum in Donbas, as reported on Wednesday, September 28.

Speaking on Russia’s referendum Chairman of the State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said:

“The decision taken saves millions of people from genocide. Gives us the opportunity to make plans for the future together.”

Residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics, as well as Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, voted in favour of becoming part of Russia.

In the Donetsk People’s Republic 99.23% of voters, 98.42% in the Luhansk People’s Republic, 93.11% in Zaporizhzhia region, and 87.05% in Kherson region supported such the move.

The Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic spoke on the results of Russia’s referendum for disputed territories with Ukraine on Wednesday, September 28, after the first results of referendum voting at polling stations in Russia on joining the Russian Federation, were published, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

The news comes after reports that thousands of people gathered in Russia’s capital city of Moscow to hold a pro referendum rally, following the announcements of referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, as reported on Friday, September 23.

In addition, wives of mobilised soldiers in the Donetsk region have allegedly complained to Denis Pushilin, the Head of the DPR that Chechen soldiers from the “Kadyrov regiment” raped them, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

