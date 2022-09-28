By Anna Ellis • 28 September 2022 • 21:00

Skoda Karoq takes title of Caravan and Motorhome Club Tow Car competition. Image: Caravan and Motorhome Club

Are you looking for a car to tow your caravan?

The Skoda Karoq Sportline 2.0 TDI 150PS DSG 4×4 SCR has won this year’s overall trophy and also triumphed in the Caravan Weight 1400kg – 1500kg Category and the Family Towcar Category.

Nick Lomas, Director General of the Caravan and Motorhome Club said, “This year’s Caravan and Motorhome Club Towcar of the Year Competition was notable for the number of electric vehicles competing, and the EVs performed well against established petrol and diesel offerings.”

“Leisure vehicle holidays are more popular than ever, it’s important that the Club continues to provide qualified and unbiased information to help all those who plan to tow to find the right tow car for their needs,” he added.

Each car was put through its paces at the UTAC Millbrook Proving Ground near Bedford, England, which provides a variety of testing driving environments.

Manufacturers were invited to submit for testing any vehicle that was capable of towing a trailer over 750kg and on sale on October 1, 2022.

