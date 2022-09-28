Spain’s food prices rise as much 118 per cent in just one year

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 September 2022 • 22:10

Sunflower oil - Image CC Torange Biz

Spain’s food prices have risen at record rates according to the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU), who said that sunflower oil had risen the most at 118 per cent.

The OCU said on Wednesday, September 28 that with prices rising it was important to shop around as this could save as much as 20 per cent on your shopping basket.

They add that in general terms prices have risen far quicker than what consumers are used to, with items like cleaning products rising 15.3 per cent the fastest in 34 years.

But it is those products worst affected by the war in Ukraine that have seen the biggest jump, led by the extraordinary rise in sunflower oil prices.

Other products that have seen big jumps muffins (75%), margarine (75%), bananas (64%), pasta (56%), olive oil (53%), flour (50%) and eggs (47%).

The OCU says there has never been a better time to shop around with the average consumer able to save as much as €994 a year just by changing their shopping habits.

According to their survey, Al Campo and Family Cash are the cheapest of the national chains, with Amazon and Sánchez Romero the most expensive.

Mercadona and Dia have, however, recorded the smallest increase in prices which the OCU puts down to an increase in white label brands, so called-house brands.

With food prices rising as much 118 per cent in just one year, more selective buying, switching stores and brands can help to reduce the effects of inflation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.