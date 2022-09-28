Spanish ‘Symphony’ wins top prize at European Cultural Heritage Awards

By Betty Henderson • 28 September 2022 • 14:48

A Spanish classical music project won a prize for preservation of European Cultural Heritage

Spanish musical symphony project is one of the winners of the European Union’s biggest cultural heritage prizes.

Spanish musical project ‘Symphony’ was awarded a top prize at the European Cultural Heritage award ceremony held at the iconic Prague State Opera on September 27. The musical project won the ‘Grand Prix’ prize for Digital Transformation. ‘Symphony’ was a project offering immersive audio-visual experiences to bring traditional classical music to life for modern audiences. Prizegivers praised the ‘cutting-edge technology’ developers used in the project.

Other projects awarded prizes in different disciplines at the prestigious award ceremony included an international team’s computer system to improve research into European silk heritage, a Bulgarian project which opened Sofia’s riverbed to the public, an Italian team who hiked and documented the 8000km-long Sentiero Italia and a Greek conservationist who received a prize posthumously.

European Commission representative, Mariya Gabriel, explained “The European Union Prize for Cultural Heritage honors individuals and communities for their outstanding commitment to the preservation of our rich European heritage.”

Prize winners will receive a cash prize of €10,000 after being selected by a judging panel for the honour.