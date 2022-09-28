By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 September 2022 • 19:27

Low temperature - Image PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay

Temperatures are set to plummet across Spain on as a high-pressure trough descends on the peninsula.

According to Spain’s Meteorological Agency AEMET on Wednesday, September 28, the trough will bring cold air from the north. The colder temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be accompanied by widespread rain practically throughout the whole country.

Temperatures will fall by as much as 10 degrees dropping into the low twenties and further inland and in the north into the teens.

Un potente anticiclón al NW de Azores junto con un sistema de bajas presiones sobre Jutlandia, dejará una importante bajada de temperaturas para este jueves en toda la Península pic.twitter.com/jCR8hznhmz — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) September 27, 2022

The trough is expected to be short-lived with temperatures beginning to return to normal on the weekend.

The first snowfalls are also expected in the Pyrenees above 1,900 metres although these could drop down as low as 1,500 metres.

For the majority of the country, conditions will be cloudy, cool and with some rain although heavier downpours are expected in the north and in the Bay of Biscay.

The Balearics can also expect cloudy conditions and the occasional showers, although conditions could worsen overnight on Thursday. Similar conditions can be expected across the northern parts of the Canaries and possibly as far south as Tenerife.

Strong winds can be expected in the Bay of Biscay, in the lower Ebro and the Alborán.

With temperatures set to plummet across Spain, the signs are there that Spain can expect a cooler and wetter winter than last year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.