By Joshua Manning • 28 September 2022 • 11:44

UK Foreign Secretary visits Republic of Korea to boost trade and security Credit: Gov.uk

The UK Foreign Secretary’s visit will focus on boosting trade, increasing security and strengthening the ties of friendship between the UK and Korea, as reported on Wednesday, September 28.

It is the UK Foreign Secretary’s first trip to Korea since his appointment as Foreign Secretary earlier this month.

Speaking from Seoul, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stated:

“South Korea is a trusted friend in the region and important trading partner for the UK. We have a shared understanding of global threats and a commitment to work together to increase security and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific.”

“The bilateral framework sets our ambition to elevate our relationship to a new level on our shared values and mutual interests, benefiting both countries.”

During his visit, the UK Foreign Secretary will meet President Yoon Suk-yeol, reaffirming the close ties of friendship between the UK and Korea.

He is also expected to express thanks on behalf of the British people for the recent attendance of the President and First Lady at the funeral of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

As part of the existing bilateral framework, Cleverly will engage in a Strategic Dialogue with Foreign Minister Park Jin, covering UK-Republic of Korea cooperation on global security and economic issues including Ukraine, Russia and China.

The Foreign Secretary will also tour the Joint Security Area of the Demilitarized Zone with Lt Gen Andy Harrison, Deputy Commander of UN Command in Korea.

After concluding his visit to Korea, the Foreign Secretary will travel to Singapore for the final leg of his trip.

