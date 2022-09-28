By Joshua Manning • 28 September 2022 • 14:44

UK urges over 30M people to take up "vital" flu and Covid vaccines Credit: ratlos/Shutterstock.com

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has urged over 30 million people to take up ‘vital’ flu and Covid vaccines as reported on Wednesday, September 28.

In a bid to urge over 30 million people across the UK to take flu and Covid vaccines, Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor at UKHSA, stated:

“Flu and COVID-19 are unpredictable but there are strong indications we could be facing the threat of widely circulating flu, lower levels of natural immunity due to less exposure over the last three winters and an increase in COVID-19 circulating with lots of variants that can evade the immune response. This combination poses a serious risk to our health, particularly those in high-risk groups.”

“The H3N2 flu strain can cause particularly severe illness. If you are elderly or vulnerable because of other conditions you are at greater risk, so getting the flu jab is a sensible, potentially life-saving thing to do.”

“We are extremely fortunate to have vaccines against these two diseases Most eligible groups have been selected because they are at higher risk of severe illness.”

“Younger children are unlikely to have built up any natural immunity to flu and therefore it is particularly important they take the nasal spray vaccine this year.”

“So, if you are offered a jab, please come forward to protect yourself and help reduce the burden on our health services.”

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Thomas Waite stated:

“Vaccines have saved many lives over the years for both flu and more recently COVID-19. But we must not be complacent – infections will rise once again this winter, so it’s really important people get both their COVID-19 and flu vaccines if eligible.”

“Vaccines are the best way to protect yourself from serious illness and will help reduce pressure on the healthcare system.”

NHS director for vaccinations and screening Steve Russell stated:

“This winter could be the first time we see the effects of the so called ‘twindemic’ with both COVID-19 and flu in full circulation, so it is vital that those most susceptible to serious illness from these viruses come forward for vaccines in order to protect themselves and those around them.”

“If you have been offered a flu vaccination or COVID-19 booster you should book in as soon as possible and with more vaccination centres than ever before this year, they are quick, convenient and will provide vital protection this winter.”

The news comes after reports of an international study that has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day.

The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding).

