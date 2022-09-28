BREAKING UPDATE: Another two fires reportedly broken out in Malaga's Mijas Close
By Chris King • 28 September 2022 • 0:37

One dead, three injured in shooting incident at Roxborough High School in Philadelphia

A 14-year-old boy has died and three more have been hospitalised after a shooting incident at Roxborough High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

 

UPDATE: Wednesday, September 28 at 00: 35am

Philadelphia Police have confirmed that a 14-year-old boy died in the hospital as a result of the shooting incident earlier today at Roxborough High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tuesday, September 27 at 23:48pm

There are reports this evening, Tuesday, September 27, of multiple people being shot at Roxborough High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The two suspected shooters are said to have fled the scene in a light Green Ford Explorer and a police search is underway.

According to inquirer.com, four students, thought to be members of the Roxborough High School football team were shot in a drive-by shooting as they left the school football field at the rear of the high school. The incident occurred on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace, just before 4:45pm.

All four shooting victims – apparently including a 15-year-old boy – have been rushed to local hospitals. Three were transferred to the Einstein Medical Centre. One of them is believed to be in a critical condition. Another of the injured was taken to Temple University Hospital. There is no news on their current condition.

___________________________________________________________

