One dead, three injured in shooting incident at Roxborough High School in Philadelphia
UPDATE: Wednesday, September 28 at 00: 35am
Philadelphia Police have confirmed that a 14-year-old boy died in the hospital as a result of the shooting incident earlier today at Roxborough High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Update from PPD on the shooting that killed 1 and injured 3 others at Roxborough High school pic.twitter.com/KevePjNnwE
— PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) September 27, 2022
Tuesday, September 27 at 23:48pm
There are reports this evening, Tuesday, September 27, of multiple people being shot at Roxborough High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The two suspected shooters are said to have fled the scene in a light Green Ford Explorer and a police search is underway.
According to inquirer.com, four students, thought to be members of the Roxborough High School football team were shot in a drive-by shooting as they left the school football field at the rear of the high school. The incident occurred on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace, just before 4:45pm.
Four juveniles were shot late Tuesday afternoon outside Roxborough High School, police said.
The victims are members of the school's football team. One victim was reported to be in extremely critical condition.https://t.co/uL5pVX31S9
— The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) September 27, 2022
All four shooting victims – apparently including a 15-year-old boy – have been rushed to local hospitals. Three were transferred to the Einstein Medical Centre. One of them is believed to be in a critical condition. Another of the injured was taken to Temple University Hospital. There is no news on their current condition.
BREAKING UPDATE: Police say four people believed to be members of the Roxborough High School football team were shot outside of the high school. https://t.co/bX2YPjV7aX
— CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) September 27, 2022
This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
