One dead with shooter arrested at St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas

One person has died after the incident at St. Vincent Hospital in the city of Sherwood, Arkansas with the shooter now in police custody.

UPDATE: Wednesday, September 28 at 8:15pm

One person is confirmed to have died in the shooting incident this afternoon at St.Vincent Hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas. The gunman is now reported to be in police custody with one person believed to have been injured. No further information has been released by Sherwood PD.

UPDATE: One person dead, suspect arrested after shooting at St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood, #Arkansas. #StVincentHospital pic.twitter.com/2PEjK9L0g2 — BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) September 28, 2022

Wednesday, September 28 at 6:41pm

A large police presence from multiple law enforcement agencies is reported this afternoon, Wednesday, September 28, at St.Vincent Hospital in the Pulaski County city of Sherwood, Arkansas. Sherwood Police Department confirmed the situation on its Twitter profile, asking the public to avoid the SVI North area.

We can confirm an active shooter at SVI.

No other information will be released at this time. — Sherwood Police Department (@SherwoodArPD) September 28, 2022

Emerging local social media reports suggest multiple people are injured inside the building. ATF and FBI agents are reportedly at the scene, which is said to be still active.

🚨#BREAKING: Large police presence due to reports of an active shooter at St. Vincent Hospital in #Sherwood, #Arkansas. ATF agents are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/C81wQomjfa — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) September 28, 2022

BREAKING: .@ATFNewOrleans special agents are responding to reports of a shooting incident at St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood, AR. Follow our local LE partners for updates. pic.twitter.com/DTIm6inuUy — ATF New Orleans (@ATFNewOrleans) September 28, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

