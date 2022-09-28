US Embassy in Moscow, Russia, issues security alert for US citizens Close
Trending:

UPDATE: One dead with shooter arrested at St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas

By Chris King • 28 September 2022 • 20:13

One dead with shooter arrested at St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas

One person has died after the incident at St. Vincent Hospital in the city of Sherwood, Arkansas with the shooter now in police custody.

 

UPDATE: Wednesday, September 28 at 8:15pm

One person is confirmed to have died in the shooting incident this afternoon at St.Vincent Hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas. The gunman is now reported to be in police custody with one person believed to have been injured. No further information has been released by Sherwood PD.

Wednesday, September 28 at 6:41pm

A large police presence from multiple law enforcement agencies is reported this afternoon, Wednesday, September 28, at St.Vincent Hospital in the Pulaski County city of Sherwood, Arkansas. Sherwood Police Department confirmed the situation on its Twitter profile, asking the public to avoid the SVI North area. 

Emerging local social media reports suggest multiple people are injured inside the building. ATF and FBI agents are reportedly at the scene, which is said to be still active.

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading