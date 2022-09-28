By Joshua Manning • 28 September 2022 • 12:44

US Embassy in Moscow, Russia, issues security alert for US citizens Credit: g0d4ather/Shutterstock.com

The US Embassy in Moscow, Russia has issued a security alert for US citizens, as reported on Wednesday, September 28.

The US Embassy in Moscow, Russia, issued a security alert for US citizens that read:

“Security Alert for U.S. Citizens in Russia U.S. Embassy Moscow, Russia (September 27, 2022) ”

“Event: On September 21, the Russian government began a mobilization of its citizens to the armed forces in support of its invasion of Ukraine.”

“Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals’ U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service. ”

“Commercial flight options are extremely limited at present and are often unavailable on short notice. Overland routes by car and bus are still open.”

“If you wish to depart Russia, you should make independent arrangements as soon as possible. The U.S. Embassy has severe limitations on its ability to assist U.S. citizens, and conditions, including transportation options, may suddenly become even more limited.”

“U.S. citizens should not travel to Russia and those residing or travelling in Russia should depart Russia immediately while limited commercial travel options remain.”

“The Department of State provides information on commercial travel on the Information for U.S. Citizens in Russia – Travel Options Out of Russia page on travel.state.gov. ”

“This site also provides information on requirements for entering neighboring countries, procedures for travel on expired U.S. passports in some circumstances, and visa requirements for families with American and Russian citizen family members.”

“We remind U.S. citizens that the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are not guaranteed in Russia.”

“Avoid all political or social protests and do not photograph security personnel at these events. Russian authorities have arrested U.S. citizens who have participated in demonstrations.”

On Tuesday, September 27, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised all of its citizens to urgently leave the territory of Russia.

They were urged to use all possible means of movement in connection with the current complicated travel situation in the country.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.