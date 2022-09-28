By Chris King • 28 September 2022 • 20:58
A live televised Finnish government briefing in Helsinki was disrupted this evening, Wednesday, September 28, when Krista Mikkonen, the Finnish Interior Minister fainted.
She was standing at the end of a line of podiums out of view of the cameras at the time she fell, but the cameras suddenly turned and caught the moment two of her colleagues helped her back to her feet. There has been no word yet about what caused Ms Mikkonen to pass out.
She later took to Twitter to announce that: “I had to leave the State Council briefing due to fainting. I’m fine now”.
Jouduin poistumaan valtioneuvoston tiedotustilaisuudesta pyörtymisen vuoksi. Nyt vointini on hyvä.
#Finnish Interior Minister goes faint at a government briefing on the explosions on the #NordStream#NordStreamSabotage #Finland #energy pic.twitter.com/n7oW0wmXiZ
The ministers were meeting to discuss, among other things, the ongoing situation in relation to the Nord Stream 2 incidents on Monday 26. Three mysterious leaks appeared in both the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines, the causes of which are still unknown.
During the briefing, it was suggested by the Interior Minister that Finland might consider building a fence along its border with Russia.
Speculation has been rife as to who or what caused the leaks in the pipelines beneath the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin has vehemently denied any involvement in attacking its own pipelines. A Swedish seismologist reported at least one underwater blast being registered prior to the discovery of the leaks by Danish Defence F-16 fighter jets as they flew over the region.
