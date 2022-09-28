BREAKING UPDATE: Another two fires reportedly broken out in Malaga's Mijas Close
By Joshua Manning • 28 September 2022 • 10:06

WATCH: Humanitarian disaster at Russian Georgian border as many run out of food Credit: Twitter @Flash_news_ua

The situation at the Russian Georgian border has begun to be reported as a humanitarian disaster, as many fleeing mobilisation have been stranded and are running out of food, as reported on Wednesday, September 28.

Video footage of the humanitarian disaster at the Russian Georgian border was shared on Twitter:

 “⚡️The queue on the Russian-Georgian border. Video from social media.”

“In the early morning Ossetian volunteers continued to deliver food and water to people stranded at the Russian-Georgian border. #MobilizationInRussia #Ossetia #Georgia”

According to Russian media the situation at the Upper Lars border crossing point has seen people continue to queue in huge numbers to leave Russia for Georgia.

The average waiting time in the queue on foot is allegedly more than a day. Motorists are stuck in queues for several days.

At the same time, those who want to leave report a humanitarian disaster – many are running out of petrol, water and food, and it is almost impossible to buy them (especially after crossing the Russian border – there are no shops there).

The news comes after video footage of huge queues of Russians at the Finnish, Georgian and Mongolian borders with Russia, allegedly fleeing mobilisation began to circulate online, as reported on Thursday, September 22.

In addition,  Moscow Prosecutor’s Office issued a warning of liability for calling and participating in unauthorised mass events (including on the Internet) after Russian anti-war movement “Vesna” has called for nationwide protests following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “partial mobilisation”, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]lynews.com.

Comments

