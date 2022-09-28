By Joshua Manning • 28 September 2022 • 10:06

WATCH: Humanitarian disaster at Russian Georgian border as many run out of food Credit: Twitter @Flash_news_ua

The situation at the Russian Georgian border has begun to be reported as a humanitarian disaster, as many fleeing mobilisation have been stranded and are running out of food, as reported on Wednesday, September 28.

Video footage of the humanitarian disaster at the Russian Georgian border was shared on Twitter:

“⚡️The queue on the Russian-Georgian border. Video from social media.”

⚡️The queue on the Russian-Georgian border. Video from social media. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/6jIsg9yBQS — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 28, 2022

“In the early morning Ossetian volunteers continued to deliver food and water to people stranded at the Russian-Georgian border. #MobilizationInRussia #Ossetia #Georgia”

In the early morning Ossetian volunteers continued to deliver food and water to people stranded at the Russian-Georgian border. #MobilizationInRussia #Ossetia #Georgia pic.twitter.com/Go39bZMugO — Alik Puhati (@rajdianos) September 28, 2022

According to Russian media the situation at the Upper Lars border crossing point has seen people continue to queue in huge numbers to leave Russia for Georgia.

The average waiting time in the queue on foot is allegedly more than a day. Motorists are stuck in queues for several days.

At the same time, those who want to leave report a humanitarian disaster – many are running out of petrol, water and food, and it is almost impossible to buy them (especially after crossing the Russian border – there are no shops there).

The news comes after video footage of huge queues of Russians at the Finnish, Georgian and Mongolian borders with Russia, allegedly fleeing mobilisation began to circulate online, as reported on Thursday, September 22.

In addition, Moscow Prosecutor’s Office issued a warning of liability for calling and participating in unauthorised mass events (including on the Internet) after Russian anti-war movement “Vesna” has called for nationwide protests following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “partial mobilisation”, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

