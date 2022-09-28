By Anna Ellis • 28 September 2022 • 22:00

Work accelerates on the completion of works of new skate park. Image: Novelda Town Hall

The Mayor of Novelda, Fran Martínez, visited the construction site of the new municipal skate park “Ride Park Novelda” on Wednesday, September 28.

The Mayor confirmed that works are progressing at a good pace and will allow Novelda to have one of the largest, most complete and modern skate parks in Spain.

Fran Martínez, accompanied by the Councillor for Sports, Carlos Vizcaíno, expressed his satisfaction with the speed at which the works are progressing. He said: “After overcoming the most complicated stage of the work, with the excessive heat and high temperatures, works are travelling at a pace that will hopefully allow us to inaugurate the facility at the end of the year or in early 2023″.

The Mayor of Novelda also assured that this is one of the most important investments of the current legislature, a “commitment of the government team to a new model of city and healthy leisure.”

He added: “This will allow us to have one of the most cutting-edge facilities at a national level in the field of skateboarding and calestenia and add a differentiating and dynamic element to the municipality, turning Novelda into a town of children, youth and sports leisure.”

