By Anna Ellis • 28 September 2022 • 22:00
Work accelerates on the completion of works of new skate park. Image: Novelda Town Hall
The Mayor confirmed that works are progressing at a good pace and will allow Novelda to have one of the largest, most complete and modern skate parks in Spain.
Fran Martínez, accompanied by the Councillor for Sports, Carlos Vizcaíno, expressed his satisfaction with the speed at which the works are progressing. He said: “After overcoming the most complicated stage of the work, with the excessive heat and high temperatures, works are travelling at a pace that will hopefully allow us to inaugurate the facility at the end of the year or in early 2023″.
The Mayor of Novelda also assured that this is one of the most important investments of the current legislature, a “commitment of the government team to a new model of city and healthy leisure.”
He added: “This will allow us to have one of the most cutting-edge facilities at a national level in the field of skateboarding and calestenia and add a differentiating and dynamic element to the municipality, turning Novelda into a town of children, youth and sports leisure.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.