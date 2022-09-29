A portrait of Javier Bardem’s eye will fetch thousands for eye charity at auction

By Betty Henderson • 29 September 2022 • 18:13

A portrait of Javier Bardem’s iris could raise €50,000 for charity

An image of Spanish actor Javier Bardem’s eye is set to raise thousands for a sight-saving charity.

A striking image is being auctioned as an digital non-fungible token on September 29 for a charity that deals with treatable blindness in developing countries. The money raised from the sale will fund the charity’s work and raise awareness about treatable blindness.

The NGO Ojos del Mundo was founded in Barcelona in 2001 and has since restored the sight of thousands across the globe. The charity has worked to restore 37,000 people’s sight in African countries including Mali, Mozambique and Algeria and in South American countries like Bolivia. Ojos del Mundo also trains staff on the ground, to continue its work in its absence.

Javier Bardem is an internationally-acclaimed actor, having starred in huge movies including as a Bond villain in Skyfall. Speaking about the decision to sell the portrait, Bardem highlighted the value of our senses saying “Being able to see, to hear, to touch, to feel: these are things that we don’t really appreciate until we lose them,”.