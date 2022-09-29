By Joshua Manning • 29 September 2022 • 7:31

Amount of Russians dodging draft larger than total invasion force in February Credit: eanstudio/Shutterstock.com

The amount of Russians that are reportedly dodging the draft announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, is larger than the total invasion force sent to Ukraine in February 2022, as reported by the British Ministry of Defence on Thursday, September 29.

The claim that the amount of Russians dodging the draft is larger than the total invasion force seen in February, was shared by the British Ministry of Defence in an update:

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 29 September 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/qYt3fqzP7y 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/QlXZPwbjbS — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 29, 2022

“In the seven days since President Putin announced the ‘partial mobilisation’ there has been a considerable exodus of Russians seeking to evade call-up.”

“Whilst exact numbers are unclear, it likely exceeds the size of the total invasion force Russia fielded in February 2022.”

“The better off and well educated are over-represented amongst those attempting to leave Russia.”

“When combined with those reservists who are being mobilised, the domestic economic impact of reduced availability of labour and the acceleration of ‘brain drain’ is likely to become increasingly significant.”

The news follows reports that claim that former Russian national and Everton footballer Diniyar Bilyaletdinov has allegedly been drafted into the Russian Army, as reported on Wednesday, September 28.

In addition, Moscow Prosecutor’s Office issued a warning of liability for calling and participating in unauthorised mass events (including on the Internet) after Russian anti-war movement “Vesna” has called for nationwide protests following President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a “partial mobilisation”, as reported on Wednesday, September 21.

