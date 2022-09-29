An essential guide to the 10 best estate agents in Estepona

By Annie Dabb • 29 September 2022 • 6:35

Image - Estepona: fivetonine/shutterstock

Buying, selling or renting a property can be a really exciting milestone, however, it can also be stress-inducing and time-consuming due to confusing paperwork and legalities, which can put a bit of a downer on your relaxed Spanish lifestyle! It’s always a good idea to find the best, most well-trusted estate agent in the area who can secure you your dream home or make it easy to sell it and move on, so, with that in mind, the Euro Weekly News has put together a handy guide to take you through the best estate agents in Estepona to help you on your journey.

When looking to buy, sell or rent a property, it’s always advisable to work with a trusted estate agent in a language that you can understand. You will need someone who can help you to arrange viewings, fill out all of the relevant paperwork, liaise with prospective buyers or sellers, and work with your budget in mind. That’s why we have put together a list of the best estate agents in Estepona to sell your home or find you your dream property in Spain.

Types of property in Estepona

With the highest percentage of international residents of all municipalities in Andalucia, Estepona is a very popular place to live, especially for British expats. Whether you’re looking for capital growth or a stable rental income, real estate in Estepona is booming due to the thousands of other homeowners or renters who realise how foolish it would be to miss out on the 325 days of sun each year, gorgeous Mediterranean mountain views and pretty palm trees. That’s not to say that everyone’s excellent taste in Spanish locations are the same when it comes to properties.

Luckily, Estepona has a wide range of properties on offer, from a chic city-centre apartment, a more rural, rustic cortijo, or a villa with stunning sea views, there is something for everyone. Whether you want to get your hands on a renovation project or move seamlessly into a pre-furnished rental without having to think about wallpaper swatches or colour palettes, working with an estate agent in Estepona is a sure-fire way for you to get your hands on your dream property.

The most popular areas in Estepona

Perfect for those in search of a calm and quiet lifestyle somewhere where they can return to a beautiful home without wanting to sacrifice the entertainment and amenities which make life exciting, Estepona’s industry is booming due to increasing popularity with visitors, but has successfully retained its traditional charm and quintessentially Spanish culture. The level of hustle and bustle you experience will depend on which area of Estepona you live in, although you’re sure to enjoy the family-friendly, small-town atmosphere whether you’re in beautiful Playa Bahi-Dorada, excellent El Paraiso or attractive Altos de Estepona. Take a look at the most popular areas before we look at the best real estate agents in Estepona.

Benamara-Atalaya

Whilst the sun-soaked area of Banamara-Atalaya boasts both tranquillity and luxury, an excellent choice for those in search of comfort and relaxation, it also has a great selection of nearby private and public international schools and amenities so is perfect for families or couples. Only 15 minutes from the bustling town of Marbella and even less to coastal town of San Pedro, everything you need is sure to be close by.

Punta Plata

If its glitzy name didn’t give it away already (‘Plata’ means ‘Silver’ in Spanish) this area is one of the most exclusive places to live in Estepona. Rather satisfyingly, it forms part of the New Golden Mile of properties and lies just outside of Estepona’s town centre, where you can complete the triad with a bronze statue tour.

Costa Natura

Let’s face it, the beach is one of Estepona’s most charming features. As well as being an ideal sun-bathing spot, it also provides a charming view for many properties in this area of one of Andalucia’s most popular municipalities. Costa Natura has a range of apartments and townhouses on offer, with multiple golfing opportunities and only a short journey from the town centre.

Altos de Estepona

With it’s name as a dead giveaway, this residential district in Estepona presents visitors and residents with marvellous mountain views, located up high in the foothills of Sierra Bermeja. The only problem? You might find yourself having to choose between a charming cortijo and a blissful balcony.

Seghers

With Estepona Port close by, the fresh sea air is never far away in Seghers, and neither are an amass of amenities and reputable restaurants. As part of Estepona’s attractive development, this area has certainly benefitted from a range of exceptional properties from penthouses to villas.

Playa Bahi Dorada

Designed by renowned local architect Aubrey David, this residential area will feel like a constant holiday, one on which you can step out of your perfect property and almost immediately onto the beach whenever you want to. Less than 10 kilometres from the nearest town, it also has everything you could need.

El Velerin

Great for families, El Velerin is home to many enviable beachside properties, as well as some of the best wildlife and adventure parks Spain has to offer. As one of the up-and-coming areas of Andalucia’s ‘Golden Mile’, you can have your pick from well-established complexes, lock-up-and-go apartments and frontline beach villas.

The best estate agents for your move to Estepona

Buying, selling or renting a property is a huge task involving lots of paperwork and documents and with many factors to consider such as your lifestyle and needs, the area and amenities and, of course, your budget. That’s why we have made a list of the best estate agents in Estepona to help you on your exciting journey.

Our top pick Status Homes The process of buying a property on the Costa del Sol can be confusing, time-consuming and stressful, but with Status Homes, the Euro Weekly News can assure you that they will make your journey to finding your dream home an exciting and rewarding experience! It is because of this that we have placed Status Homes at the top of the list for the best estate agents in Estepona, a trusted, reliable and honest agency covering the Costa del Sol. By really listening to your needs and requirements, the multilingual and professional team at Status homes will find the right properties for you, within your budget, to suit your lifestyle – wasting no time on showing you homes that are not suited to your criteria. This is their promise, and something that the Euro Weekly News knows that they follow through with. The Euro Weekly News trusts Status Homes due to their extensive knowledge of properties on the beautiful Costa del Sol following over 22 years of experience, we know that the team at Status Homes place special importance on listening to YOU. Whether it be a small getaway apartment, a charming finca or a beachfront mansion along the coast, anywhere between La Cala de Mijas and Sotogrande, finding you the perfect home for your new life in the sun is their goal. Managing director Julian Hall has called Spain his home for over 35 years and has been helping other expats find their dream property on the coast since 1999. This is how Julian first met the late musical legend Rick Parfitt of the band Status Quo and his wife, Lyndsay. Impressed with Julian´s knowledge of the local property market and following many discussions, Rick, Lyndsay and Julian founded Status Homes – now one of the most trusted and well-known agencies on the Costa del Sol. With an impressive team that can speak 7 languages, Status Homes invites you to visit their prestigious offices in the area of Guadalmina where they have the red wine open, the white wine on ice, and the coffee brewing, so stop by for a drink and a chat. The Euro Weekly News can assure you that the friendly and knowledgeable team at Status Homes is always happy to help! Website: Click here Address: C.C. Guadalmina, Edf 4, Local 11, 29678, San Pedro de Alcanatara, Marbella,Málaga Telephone: (+34) 951 204 321 UK Tel: (+44) (0) 203 807 1817 Mobile: (+34) 649 30 99 08 Email: [email protected] Facebook: Click here Sponsored

Roldan Real Estate

Roldan Real Estate is a company formed of a young and dynamic professional team with the objective of satisfying the clients’ demands. With their finger on the pulse of the real estate market, this company has over 200 properties listed at any time to find the perfect match for their client – whether that be a villa, chalet or country home.

Website: Click Here

Address: Avenida España, N68 B Estepona 29680 (Malaga)

Telephone: +34 952 643 170

Email: [email protected]

Future Homes

A family-run business dealing in real estate since 1999, Future Homes have over 20 years of experience when it comes to finding you the perfect property. They pride themselves on knowledge, credibility and consistency, knowing their real estate market inside out and mostly recommend and offer their direct properties to clients, ensuring the highest quality homes specific to each new potential buyer.

Website: Click Here.

Address: Avenida del Carmen, 33, Res, Puerto de Estepona, 29680 Estepona, Malaga, Spain

Telephone: +34 952 796389

Email: [email protected]

Terra Meridiana

Initially started by husband and wife Adam Neale and Theodor Delville in 2003, Terra Meridiana is the product of their ambition to build a small and personal business to identify clients’ specific needs and desires when it comes to helping them find their perfect home. Their aim is to guide their clients through each and every step of the buying and selling process as seamlessly as possible, and they have a whole host of satisfied clients to prove how successful they’ve been at this and could be for you too.

Website: Click Here.

Address: 77 Calle Caridad, 29680, Estepona, Malaga, Spain

Telephone: +34 951 318 480

Email: [email protected]

5. Genius Properties

In line with their motto ‘intelligently simple’, Genius Properties strive to make selling your property or buying your perfect home, whether it’s an apartment, townhouse, villa, land, or even something completely different, as straightforward as possible.

Website: Click Here

Address: Calle Mondejar, 15, 29680, Estepona, Spain

Telephone: +34 971 70 69 72

Email: [email protected]

6. Alvarez Real Estate, Estepona

With a wide range of properties, from houses to flats in Estepona, Alvarez Real Estate are extremely well versed on the area and competent in their ability to match their clients to their perfect property.

Website: Click Here.

Address: Avenida del carmen Edificio, Rotonda del Puerto No.2 – 29680 Estepona

Telephone: +34 952 92 83 79

Email: [email protected]

7. Easy Estepona

Presenting themselves as a no-nonsense real estate agency, Easy Estepona, located in the municipality’s port, combines over 20 years of experience in this sector, passion for their work and knowledge of the area.

Website: Click Here.

Address: Puerto Alto, Calle Del Naranjo 49, Bloque 2, Local 7, 29680, Estepona (MA) Spain

Telephone: +34 952 636 664

Email: [email protected]

8. Sur Estates

As one of the leading, most reputable real estate agencies in Estepona and Marbella, Sur Estates pride themselves on knowledge, honesty, transparency, impartiality, integrity, hard work, dedication and attention to detail. Through intimate knowledge of the Costa del Sol’s most desirable areas and complexes, Sur Estates are able to offer a professional and personal service to their clients every single time, remaining involved at every stage of the process so as to offer continual support in order to exceed their client’s expectations when it comes to the real estate market.

Website: Click Here.

Address: Calle Levante S/N, Puerto Deportivo de Estepona, Local 24B, 29680, Estepona Malaga

Telephone: +34 951 507 232

Email: [email protected]

9. Alegra Estates

Having built connections with other agents along the Costa del Sol, the estate agents at Alegra Estates aim to provide their clients with as much choice as possible, so that they can actually enjoy the buying process, all proceedings dealt with professionally and personably. They also guide their clients through legal services, property management, area knowledge, schooling advice, interior design and local tradesmen, knowing how important all of these things are when it comes to choosing your home.

Website: Click Here.

Address: Avenida del Carmen 9, Edificio Puertosol, Local 2B, Estepona, 29680

Telephone: +34 952 755 777

Email: [email protected]

10. Melrose Properties

Located in Estepona’s port, Melrose Properties have their finger on the pulse when it comes to knowledge about properties in the area, and are fully committed to their clients, specialising in offering sound investment opportunities as well as expert guidance on sales and rentals. Whilst their independence means that they will prioritise the personal needs of the individual client, their listings and extensive network of associates and brokers have allowed them to build up their portfolio to offer the best properties.

Website: Click Here.

Address: Puerto Deportivo, Calle de Levante, 14p, 29680, Estepona, Malaga

Telephone: +34 952 802 912

Email: [email protected]