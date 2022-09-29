Are you brave enough to microblade?

By Anna Ellis • 29 September 2022 • 18:18

Well-groomed eyebrows can make a woman look years younger. Image: puhhha/Shutterstock.com

Well-groomed eyebrows can make a woman look years younger

A beautifully shaped arch can lift the face, showcase the eyes, and impart instant sophistication.

Sadly not every woman is blessed with naturally beautiful brows and as we get older brows may become sparse or increasingly coarse and unruly, changing greatly from earlier in life.

Problem eyebrows are a real source of frustration among many.

Powders and wax-based pencils are great for filling in missing tails and thin brows. Apply with light feathering strokes and fill in the entire brow, not just the missing parts. If using a pencil, keep it well sharpened.

It is recommended that you don’t Change Your Natural Shape and keep a fuller brow which is more youthful.

Some swear by professional shaping every 10-12 weeks or longer, with a bit of home grooming in between.

The braver women amongst us go for tattoos or microblading. Microblading is a technique to create a semi-permanent full brow.

Thin strokes are made with a microblade (a pen with a row of needles) delivering a specialized pigment which mimics real hair. Microblading is not like a regular tattoo and it lasts about 6-36 months.

