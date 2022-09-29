By Anna Ellis • 29 September 2022 • 17:10

Attractive Arts & Crafts Fair with craft demonstrations to be held in La Mata. Image: AMATA

The event will be held over the weekend of October 14, 15 and 16.

The Department of Commerce of Torrevieja Town Hall has invited the craft association AMATA to organize the event, to ensure a fair in which everything on sale is made by the participants themselves.

The fair will stand out not only for the diversity and originality of its products but also for the craft demonstrations. The potter will bring his wheel to offer you the possibility of making your own cup or bowl, a sculptor will be carving stone and a ceramist will show you how she makes a large ceramic figure.

Other artisans will be making macrame jewellery, working glass with a blow torch, painting or modelling, so you can see with how much love and patience they make their pieces.

There will be a wide range of authentic crafts: from ceramics in different styles to lamps made of pumpkins; from fairies and elves to soaps and natural cosmetics; from leather bags to design jewellery, in materials as different as silver, glass, macrame, sea shells and ceramics.

The arts are represented by three painters of very different styles, the sculptor and an artist specialising in mosaics.

For the youngest visitors, there will be stalls with juggling toys or hobby horses (real ones!) and they can play board games, have a ride on the merry-go-round or participate in the workshops to make their own little piece of art and take it home.

On Friday and Saturday afternoon the Enrique Simon Trio, a group of international standing, will enliven the fair with live Jazz.

The fair opens on Friday, October 14 5:00.PM. Opening times for Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16, are from 11:00.AM to 2:00.PM and in the afternoons from 5:00.PM to 9:00.PM.

The fair will be set up in the Plaza Encarnacion Puchol in La Mata because parking will be less of a problem for visitors from outside than in the centre of Torrevieja.

For more information about the fair (Spanish and English speaking) call (+34) 639 979 678

The complete programme (in Spanish and English) and photos of similar fairs can be found at: https://www.puebloartesano.es/torrevieja.html

