By Euro Weekly News Media • 29 September 2022 • 10:42

Autumn in the Cuenca region with David’s Coachtrips. Image - Roman Sigaev/shutterstock

IN the Cuenca region unlike many parts of southern Spain, where summer tends to be eternal, winter gives way to spring, which in turn gives way to summer and autumn. Our visits this year have taken us from the snow‐covered landscape of winter to the fresh greens and blazing red of poppy filled fields of spring, to the happy bright yellow of millions of sunflowers nodding gently in the sun‐drenched fields of Cuenca.

Autumn brings another change. The buzzards, vultures and eagles still circle in the sky above. The deer, boars and a myriad of wildlife still roam the fields and forests. Sparkling trout filled streams still meander by the roadside.

Generally, the days are still quite warm and sunny, but the nights become cooler. Covering the sloping mountainsides and deep gorges cut by nature over millions of years through multicoloured rocks are literally millions of trees in the many shades of their autumn clothing. A vista of colour that only mother nature can provide. Add to this, a delightful family‐run hotel, where the family and staff join in the fun, full board with free flow wine and water with lunch and dinner, excursions to the imaginatively named Window of the Devil, the Enchanted City, the source of the River Cuervo, and the fascinating city of Cuenca with its delightful cathedral, unique hanging houses, and the haunting eyes of the Moors gazing down on the old town.

Also included is a picnic and a cooked meal in the for‐ est.

At night in the hotel, exclusive to David’s Coachtrips, top entertainment on both nights provided by the highly talented and very versatile Andy Jones.

If fabulous scenery, lots of fun, and outstanding value for money are what you are looking for look no further. Unbeatable value €149 per person.

Available three days October 12‐14 and 26 ‐ 28. Early booking is strongly advised.

