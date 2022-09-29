Betina von Hohendorff: Plan your life like your vacation

By Euro Weekly News Media • 29 September 2022 • 14:30

I want you to think about your life. Do you have or have you had a plan for your entire life?

Most of us don’t.

Why not? Good question.

Everyone will give an answer.

Most of them will be excuses. I don’t need to plan, or I don’t have the time.

The biggest excuse is always: I don’t have time.

My question:

Do you really not have time for the most important person in your life, YOU!!!!

You all plan our vacations in detail.

You decide very carefully on the vacation location, the flight, the hotel, renting a car, and book additional excursions.

You know exactly what clothes to wear, what shoes to take, what first aid medicines to take, etc… Camera for the best memories, battery charger.

Everything is very well planned.

And before the trip appointments for, haircut, manicure, pedicure etc…

So why not do the same sometimes in your life?

My advice:

Take time for yourself every morning and evening minimum of 10 minutes before you Start your day and finish your day, and be grateful for who you are, and for what you achieved in your life until now.

Take time and write down what are your goals, that you want to achieve and put a deadline when you want to achieve the goal.

Love,

Betina

www.mindovers.com

0034-699 327 363

