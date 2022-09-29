WATCH: Biden-Harris under fire after multiple gaffes including announcing alliance with North Korea

By Matthew Roscoe • 29 September 2022 • 15:40

Image: ID: 1849271638/Shutterstock.com

ANOTHER gaff from the Biden-Harris Administration was captured on camera on Thursday, September 29 after Kamala mistook North Korea for South. It marked a bad couple of days for the VP and President of the US.

US VP Kamala Harris mistakenly announced on Thursday, September 29 that “the United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea.”

This comes days after US President Joe Biden mistakenly looked for US Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Indiana, who was tragically killed in a horror car crash back in August, during a recent press conference.

Speaking about the Harris gaffe, one person on Twitter wrote: “Kamala Harris goes gaffe for gaffe with Biden.”

Kamala Harris goes gaffe for gaffe with Biden. "The United States shares a very important relationship which is an alliance with the republic of North Korea." pic.twitter.com/IVrDOrOmcp — putricyankajie (@putricyankajie) September 29, 2022

As noted, Biden called out Rep. Jackie Walorski in a conference the day before.

“BIDEN: “Representative Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie? She must not be here…”

“Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed in a car accident in August along with two of her aides.”

BIDEN: "Representative Jackie, are you here? Where's Jackie? She must not be here…" Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed in a car accident in August along with two of her aides. pic.twitter.com/Gka6uUMWyO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 28, 2022

Following Biden’s gaffe, Ronny Jackson, congressman for Texas, said on Twitter: “Today Biden forgot about the tragic passing of Jackie Walorski. It’s disgraceful and embarrassing! He can’t remember anything! THIS is the leader of the free world?? Terrifying!! We deserve MUCH better!!”

Today Biden forgot about the tragic passing of Jackie Walorski. It’s disgraceful and embarrassing! He can’t remember anything! THIS is the leader of the free world?? Terrifying!! We deserve MUCH better!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) September 28, 2022

However, one person noted: “She literally passed last month. He misspoke. It would’ve only been “disgraceful” if it was malicious and intentional. Meanwhile, Trump believes “yesterday” is a hard word.”

She literally passed last month. He misspoke. It would’ve only been “disgraceful” if it was malicious and intentional. Meanwhile, Trump believes “yesterday” is a hard word. — RazzLi (@razzli_) September 28, 2022

As for Harris’ gaffe, people on Twitter commented.

One person wrote: “Joe Biden is 80. Kamala Harris’ IQ is lower than Joe Biden’s age.”

Joe Biden is 80. Kamala Harris’ IQ is lower than Joe Biden’s age. https://t.co/SvFqsWmvT6 — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) September 29, 2022

“LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL. This is so great,” wrote another person.

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL. This is so great. https://t.co/02Ue2e9NJJ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 29, 2022

