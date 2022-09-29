By Chris King • 29 September 2022 • 19:36
Active shooter reported in Topeka, Kansas
An active shooter has been reported this afternoon, Thursday, September 29, in the city of Topeka, Kansas. A large number of police units are said to have responded to the incident. Video footage uploaded on social media appears to show police activity outside the Fidelity Bank in Topeka.
No further information has appeared yet.
#BREAKING Reports of a active shooter in Topeka, #Kansas pic.twitter.com/19F41U1MJ0
— RawNews1st🎥📰 (@Raw_News1st) September 29, 2022
#BREAKING Reports of a active shooter in Topeka, #Kansas pic.twitter.com/19F41U1MJ0
— RawNews1st🎥📰 (@Raw_News1st) September 29, 2022
This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.