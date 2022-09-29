BREAKING: Grammy-winning HUGE '90s rap legend passes away suddenly aged 59 Close
Trending:

BREAKING: Active shooter reported in Topeka, Kansas

By Chris King • 29 September 2022 • 19:36

Active shooter reported in Topeka, Kansas

An active shooter has been reported in the city of Topeka in Kansas.

 

An active shooter has been reported this afternoon, Thursday, September 29, in the city of Topeka, Kansas. A large number of police units are said to have responded to the incident. Video footage uploaded on social media appears to show police activity outside the Fidelity Bank in Topeka.

No further information has appeared yet.

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading