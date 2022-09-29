By Chris King • 29 September 2022 • 19:36

Active shooter reported in Topeka, Kansas

An active shooter has been reported in the city of Topeka in Kansas.

An active shooter has been reported this afternoon, Thursday, September 29, in the city of Topeka, Kansas. A large number of police units are said to have responded to the incident. Video footage uploaded on social media appears to show police activity outside the Fidelity Bank in Topeka.

No further information has appeared yet.

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

