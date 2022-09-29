BREAKING: British man dies suddenly on plane from UK to Cyprus

By Matthew Roscoe • 29 September 2022 • 13:25

A BRITISH man died suddenly on board a plane travelling from the UK to Cyprus on Wednesday, September 28.

According to reports coming out of Cyprus on Thursday, September 29, a British man travelling with his wife from the UK to Paphos died suddenly while on board the plane.

The wife of the 63-year-old alerted the flight cabin crew that her husband had lost consciousness, who made arrangements for emergency services to meet the plane once it had landed.

However, despite being rushed to Paphos General Hospital, the man was pronounced dead on arrival.

“We can confirm that he passed away during the flight but at the moment there’s not much more we can say,” a police source told the Cyprus Mail.

The news comes after a few months after a man died after suffering a medical emergency on Jet2 flight LS134 from Spain’s Malaga to Glasgow on Thursday, May 5.

The passenger flight from Spain to Scotland was forced to squawk 7700, which immediately alerts all air traffic control facilities in the area that the aircraft has an emergency situation, and was diverted to Nantes Atlantique Airport in France.

A Jet2.com spokesperson said at the time: “Flight LS134 from Malaga to Glasgow diverted to Nantes last week due to a customer requiring urgent medical attention.

“Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer sadly passed away.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the customer’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

On September 18, the pilot of a Boeing aircraft died during a flight from Novokuznetsk to St Petersburg in Russia.

The Boeing pilot died suddenly on board the plane before being able to receive medical attention after the co-pilot was forced to make an emergency landing at Omsk airport.

The tragic incident happened at around 7.40 pm (Moscow time).

An ambulance team arrived 10 minutes before the plane landed, but the pilot died on board while it was still in the air.

The man felt unwell during the flight and as a result, the co-pilot decided to make an emergency landing at the Omsk airport, located in Omsk Oblast, Russia, 5 km southwest of Omsk.

