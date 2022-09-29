By Chris King • 29 September 2022 • 5:39

Grammy-winning HUGE rap legend passes away suddenly aged 59

Rap legend Coolio passed away suddenly aged 59 while visiting a friend’s home in Los Angeles.

Coolio, one of the biggest rap legends in music history passed away suddenly on, Wednesday, September 28, in Los Angeles at the age of 59. His death was reported to NBC News by his manager Jarez Posey: “As far as what I know now is that he was at a friend’s house and was in his bathroom”.

Initially, it is believed that the rapper died from a heart attack but no official cause of death will be released until a post-mortem examination has been carried out on his body, as reported by eonline.com.

Real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr., Coolio was apparently found unresponsive on the floor of his friend’s bathroom. After becoming concerned, his friend went to the bathroom and found him. Subsequently, he called the paramedics but they were unable to help him and Coolio was pronounced dead, according to celebrity news outlet TMZ.

A spokesperson for the LAPD told E! News that they received a call at around 4pm on Wednesday, but did not confirm his identity to them at that time. They said his death was not being treated as suspicious.

In 1995, Coolio had a monster hit with ‘Gangsta’s Paradise‘ – featuring R&B artist, L.V. – taken from the movie ‘Dangerous Minds’. He followed that with another smash in 1997, ‘C U When U Get There‘. ‘Fantastic Voyage’, Coolio’s very first single release in 1993, from his debut album ‘It Takes A Thief’, shot straight to No3 on the Billboard charts.

Social media was buzzing with tributes from major stars who were all shocked at the rap star’s early passing.

“This is sad news. I witness first-hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio”, tweeted Ice Cube.

This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio https://t.co/vCeyn08Vsi — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 29, 2022

“My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family of @Coolio #rip”, film star Martin Lawrence posted.

My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family of @Coolio 🙏🏾 #rip pic.twitter.com/vH68qVolRy — Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) September 29, 2022

Rest in power Coolio ♥️ pic.twitter.com/nQdeuPTHGQ — Debbie Harry/BLONDIE (@BlondieOfficial) September 29, 2022

One of the nicest dudes I’ve known.

Good people. R.I.P. Coolio 🕊 🌹 🕊 pic.twitter.com/yQF9ZonbKA — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) September 29, 2022

Rest in power my brother .@Coolio Love & Respect — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) September 29, 2022

I’m freaking out I just heard my good friend Coolio passed away. — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 29, 2022

REST IN GANGSTA’S PARADISE MY FRIEND https://t.co/kS1zz35xWX — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) September 29, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.