By Euro Weekly News Media • 29 September 2022 • 10:10

Camping in sunny Spain is for all the family. Image - Pixabay

A CAMPING holiday can be enjoyed by all of the family, especially children who jump at the chance to spend time out‐ doors. Camping holidays in Spain appeal to all of the family, especially with a wide offering of sites which cater for all the family needs imaginable.

With a dependable climate, camping holidays in Spain can seem more like a luxury getaway. Many campsites provide organised activities for children if parents want a break during the long summer holidays, and many more provide family fun activities that all the family can get involved with.

The diverse Spanish landscape also contributes to a wide variety of activities being available at campsites. From tree climbing courses and climbing walls in the forest to inflatable beach obstacle courses at seafront campsites, there is something for every child to challenge themselves. Many campsites also offer nature-based fun including pony riding and petting zoos as well as indoor activities if children would rather relax with an arts and crafts or painting activity.

The warm climate means that campsites also typically have swimming pools, particularly in the south and coastal areas. In terms of accommodation, pre‐assembled tents and caravans are becoming more popular if parents would prefer to relax than put up a tent while looking after children. Most campsites accommodate for traditional tents which can be an enjoyable experience in the dry climate, especially if there are kids willing to pitch in and get the tent set up.

Families can find and book camping experiences online or by contacting a local tourist information point.

