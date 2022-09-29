By Euro Weekly News Media • 29 September 2022 • 8:34

Dr Gabriel Grabowski: Do you know the cause of your tiredness?

Do you feel as though you are getting enough sleep at night, but you are still tired and sleepy during the day? Is your partner telling you that they can hear you snoring at night? There is a possibility that you may unknowingly be suffering from sleep apnea, a condition that will affect your quality of sleep and your quality of life greatly, causing dangerous health problems and issues with concentration.

Dr Gabriel Grabowski is a specialist in diagnosing sleep apnea, internal medicine and lung diseases (pulmonologist), diagnosing clients suffering from symptoms such as snoring, feeling tired during the day, waking with a dry mouth or sore throat, mood changes such as irritability, having trouble concentrating during the day and frequent morning headaches. The majority of people suffering from sleep apnea are not aware that they have the condition – that´s where Dr Gabriel comes in.

What is sleep apnea?

Sleep apnea is a potentially dangerous chronic health condition that causes your breathing to pause when you are sleeping. During sleep, when throat and tongue muscles are more relaxed, the soft tissue can cause the airway to become blocked, causing a pause in breathing. You can’t get enough air, which can lower the oxygen level in your blood. Your brain senses your inability to breathe and briefly rouses you from deeper sleep – this awakening is so brief that you don’t even remember it.

This pattern can repeat itself five to 30 times or more each hour, all night, impairing your ability to reach the deep, restful phases of sleep that you need.

People with enlarged tongues that can fold back into the mouth when sleeping and those with large tonsils can also suffer from sleep apnea – but how is it diagnosed and what can you do to cure it and improve your life?

The dangers of sleep apnea

Sudden drops in blood oxygen levels that occur during sleep apnea increase blood pressure and strain the cardiovascular system. Having obstructive sleep apnea increases your risk of high blood pressure (hypertension) and might also increase your risk of recurrent heart attack, stroke and abnormal heartbeats, such as atrial fibrillation. If you have heart disease, multiple episodes of low blood oxygen (hypoxia or hypoxemia) can lead to sudden death from an irregular heartbeat.

Diagnosing sleep apnea

Dr Grabowski diagnoses his patients by providing them with a small device to use during the night at home, monitoring their sleep patterns and the type of sleep apnea a patient may have. Depending on the type of sleep apnea, Dr Grabowski will then provide therapy to treat this chronic condition.

Do you think you might have sleep apnea? Contact Dr Grabowski NOW for a consultation.

Telephone: +34 952 49 30 35

Address: Clinica La Cala de Mijas, Edif. Butibamba 3-4, Paseo Costa del Sol, 10, 29649 Mijas Costa

