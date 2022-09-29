By Euro Weekly News Media • 29 September 2022 • 8:34
Dr Gabriel Grabowski: Do you know the cause of your tiredness?
Dr Gabriel Grabowski is a specialist in diagnosing sleep apnea, internal medicine and lung diseases (pulmonologist), diagnosing clients suffering from symptoms such as snoring, feeling tired during the day, waking with a dry mouth or sore throat, mood changes such as irritability, having trouble concentrating during the day and frequent morning headaches. The majority of people suffering from sleep apnea are not aware that they have the condition – that´s where Dr Gabriel comes in.
What is sleep apnea?
Sleep apnea is a potentially dangerous chronic health condition that causes your breathing to pause when you are sleeping. During sleep, when throat and tongue muscles are more relaxed, the soft tissue can cause the airway to become blocked, causing a pause in breathing. You can’t get enough air, which can lower the oxygen level in your blood. Your brain senses your inability to breathe and briefly rouses you from deeper sleep – this awakening is so brief that you don’t even remember it.
This pattern can repeat itself five to 30 times or more each hour, all night, impairing your ability to reach the deep, restful phases of sleep that you need.
People with enlarged tongues that can fold back into the mouth when sleeping and those with large tonsils can also suffer from sleep apnea – but how is it diagnosed and what can you do to cure it and improve your life?
The dangers of sleep apnea
Sudden drops in blood oxygen levels that occur during sleep apnea increase blood pressure and strain the cardiovascular system. Having obstructive sleep apnea increases your risk of high blood pressure (hypertension) and might also increase your risk of recurrent heart attack, stroke and abnormal heartbeats, such as atrial fibrillation. If you have heart disease, multiple episodes of low blood oxygen (hypoxia or hypoxemia) can lead to sudden death from an irregular heartbeat.
Diagnosing sleep apnea
Dr Grabowski diagnoses his patients by providing them with a small device to use during the night at home, monitoring their sleep patterns and the type of sleep apnea a patient may have. Depending on the type of sleep apnea, Dr Grabowski will then provide therapy to treat this chronic condition.
Do you think you might have sleep apnea? Contact Dr Grabowski NOW for a consultation.
Telephone: +34 952 49 30 35
Address: Clinica La Cala de Mijas, Edif. Butibamba 3-4, Paseo Costa del Sol, 10, 29649 Mijas Costa
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.