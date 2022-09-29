By Anna Ellis • 29 September 2022 • 17:00

Elche's natural park, El Clot de Galvany, is celebrating World Bird Day. Image: Elche Town Hall

This year participants will visit the site on the morning of Saturday, October 1, equipped with binoculars and bird guides.

The route will be guided and assisted by the environmental monitors of the Environmental Control and Education Service of the Clot de Galvany, so they will be able to observe and identify the great variety of birds that live in the area in the middle of nature.

The activities also include a theoretical-practical workshop for beginners in birdwatching which is a good opportunity for those who want to get started in the world of ornithology.

This celebration has been instituted worldwide by BirdLife International and is being coordinated in Spain by the Spanish Ornithological Society (SEO/BirdLife).

The activities are to raise awareness of the world of birds, their importance and the environmental issues surrounding them.

To take part in these activities, those interested should call the Department of the Environment on (+34) 966 658 028 or sign up via the website clotdegalvany.es

