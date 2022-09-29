By Anna Ellis • 29 September 2022 • 17:43

Enjoy some family fun with a pantomime in Rojales. Image: Rojales Pantomime Group

Rojales Pantomime Group are proud to present its production of Treasure Island which will be held at the Cardinal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio.

Performances will be held on Thursday, December 1, and Friday, December 2, at 7:15.PM and Saturday, December 3 at 2:15.PM.

Tickets can be obtained by local outlets or by email: [email protected]

Tickets are €10 for adults and €5 for children.

