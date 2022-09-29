EU moves to protect Ukrainian innovation with funding for displaced researchers

By Betty Henderson • 29 September 2022 • 10:50

Ukrainian researchers can continue projects in exile

The European Commission said it will release funding to support displaced Ukrainian researchers in a statement on September 28.

The EU will provide €25 million in funding through the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Actions and other organisations, saying that institutions interested in hosting Ukrainian researchers should apply for funding now.

The funding is aimed at doctoral and post-doctoral researchers from Ukraine who have been displaced by the war. The EU is providing funding to allow researchers to continue with vital projects in academic fields including technology and health. Researchers will receive funding for between 6 months and 2 years to continue their projects.

The EU’s MSCA4Ukraine project has been developed to safeguard Ukrainian research and innovation as well as global freedom of scientific research. The project provides services for displaced researchers to help them find housing and job opportunities and convert their qualifications to allow them to continue working in a new country.

The EU stated that it wants to preserve Ukrainian innovation to resume and rebuild research facilities in the country when possible.