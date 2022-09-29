By Anna Ellis • 29 September 2022 • 16:13
Exhibition "Avant-garde Context" from the IVAM Collection in Valencia. Image: Alicante Town Hall
The collection will be on display from Friday, September 30, until Thursday, November 10, with free entry.
The Museum of Contemporary Art of Alicante (MACA) is located at Pl. Sta. María 3, 03002 Alicante.
The IVAM has one of the most unique collections in Spain from the historical period of the avant-garde from 1914 to 1945. It has an important presence of international artists who advocated abstract experimentation as a creative practice to situate art in modernity while Paris once again became the centre of the international avant-garde.
At the MACA, the presence of avant-garde works is limited to a small number of pieces by artists of great importance and quality, brought together by Eusebio Sempere with great effort.
However, due to their small number, the historical and aesthetic vision is very fragmentary and does not allow for in-depth knowledge of the languages and proposals of the avant-garde.
