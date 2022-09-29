By Euro Weekly News Media • 29 September 2022 • 9:45

Fishy Fishy Moraira - Hooked on Fresh Fish

FOLLOWING its 10th anniversary on July 10, award‐winning seafood restaurant Fishy Fishy has been serving fresh, quality food on the Costa Blanca for a decade and shows no signs of slowing down.

This British family‐run busi‐ ness in Moraira is renowned for its authentic fish and twice‐cooked home‐made chips ‐ which has earned them a TripAdvisor Hall of Fame award for achieving a Certificate of Excellence ‐ while spoiling customers for choice with their chicken, pies, sausages, burgers and desserts.

“Our core ethos is simple; great food, served by amazing people in a fantastic location. It’s how it all began and how it will continue to stay,” stated owners Craig and Nicola.

“We would also like to give a big thanks to all of our loyal customers who got Fishy Fishy through the pandemic, to now see record numbers.”

Using the freshest fish from the north Atlantic, Fishy Fishy offers set menus for lunch, dinner and even for kids, while also providing takeaway boxes, perfect for a beach picnic, just a two‐minute walk away.

Serving ‘catch of the day’ fish in their special recipe of homemade beer batter, accompanied by home‐made tartar sauce, the restaurant has something to offer for everyone, including vegetarians and those who require gluten‐free.

With the summer coming to a close and the days gradually becoming cooler, Fishy Fishy will once again start to open for lunches from October.

This highly‐rated seafood restaurant offers takeaways, indoor dining, a table on their lovely terrace or on their sunny side terrace and has disabled access as well as generous opening hours:

Monday, Tuesday and Saturday 5‐9pm, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 12.30am ‐ 3pm and 5pm to 9pm, Sundays closed.

From fantastic fresh fish and perfectly peeled chips to juicy burgers and home‐made sauces, Fishy Fishy continues to deliver wonderful food to hungry expats in Spain, who leave the restaurant full, happy and ready to return again.

Customers can access their online website, which provides translated versions in other languages, on www.fishyfishy.es for orders and reservations or phone at 966 491 867.

Address: Kristalmar 30F Ctra Moraira‐Calpe, Moraira.

