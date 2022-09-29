Don´t miss out on FREE important cancer screening on the Costa del Sol for British nationals

By Laura Kemp • 29 September 2022 • 17:54

POSITIVELY PINK: Is hosting free cancer screening. Image - Shutterstock.com/Finist4

IT´S the last chance for British nationals living on the Costa del Sol who want free cancer screening to book this year´s Positively Pink screening event into their diaries.

On Wednesday, October 5, El Oceano hotel will be hosting a health event where anyone over 18 who hasn´t been screened for breast cancer, cervical cancer, or prostate cancer in the last year can sign up for free private health tests.

Organised by El Oceano owner Lorraine Palmer, the event will take place from 11am to 1pm. Two nurses from clinics in Calahonda and Fuengirola will be on hand to make appointments for cancer screening and attendees will then be given a voucher to cover the costs.

Guests are simply asked to pay €20, which Lorraine says is simply to incentivise them to go and collect their results at the end of the process.

Lorraine explained: “This could be the most important test you have ever had in your life. Now is your chance; please, please come along.”

