29 September 2022

Gamer World Festival and Calpe to join forces. Image: Gamer World Festival

The magic kicks off on November 10 until November 13 at the Hotel AR Diamante, Calpe.

Gamer World Festival, the esports and video games festival is pleased to announce that the Local Area Network (LAN) Party will host more than 100 booths for gaming fans.

The VALORANT Amazon tournament promises to bring the most prominent figures in Riot Games’ shooter content creation. The tournament also has a charitable purpose which will raise funds for the fight against cancer.

The festival doesn’t stop with esports, on the same stage, there will also be a League Of Legends competition, led by one of the most famous faces of MOBA, eldelabarradepan (UncleBarry).

During the LAN Party at the AR Diamante Hotel (Calpe), there will also be a Meet & Greet with the most important figures of both tournaments, contests and some other surprises that can’t be revealed yet.

For further information or tickets CLICK HERE or go to: https://gwfestival.com/entradas/

