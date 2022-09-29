GCSE, AS and A level exams in England to return to pre pandemic arrangements

By Joshua Manning • 29 September 2022 • 14:15

The UK Government and Ofqual have confirmed that GCSE, AS and A level exam arrangements for students in 2023, as reported on Thursday, September 29.

Speaking on the news that GCSE, AS, and A level exams in England will return to pre pandemic arrangements next summer, Education Secretary Kit Malthouse stated:

“Students working towards their qualifications next year expect fairness in exams and grading arrangements, which is why we are transitioning back to pre-pandemic normality.”

“Schools are doing a great job in supporting students to catch up and get back on track including through the National Tutoring Programme, which continues to provide one-to-one or small group tuition to students that need extra help.”

Chief Regulator, Dr Jo Saxton stated:

“This summer was an important step back towards normality. Our plans for 2023 take us a step further, whilst also recognising the impact of Covid.”

“I’ve visited schools and colleges up and down the country and I’ve seen young people’s admirable resilience and dedication.”

“Giving the 2023 cohort some protection against any impact of Covid disruption is the right thing to do. Our approach to grading in 2023 will provide a soft landing for students as we continue the process of taking the exam system back to normal.”

UCAS Chief Executive Clare Marchant said:

“We welcome today’s announcement by the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual).”

“As an independent charity, UCAS’s aim is to help students make informed decisions about their future that are right for them, whether pursuing university, college or an apprenticeship, and this early clarification means students will be able to apply with confidence in the 2023 cycle.”

“Higher education admissions is becoming more competitive, with a 1/3 increase in 18-year-olds forecast to apply by 2026.”

“This decision will support teachers and advisors in giving the best guidance to their students, as well as enable universities and colleges to make offers with certainty.”

David Hughes, Chief Executive of the Association of Colleges, stated:

“The move back to a grading profile in line with pre-pandemic levels, with some protection, is the right thing to do now.”

“It gives certainty to everyone in the system – students, parents, teachers, advisers, employers – but we also need to be alert to the ongoing impact that pandemic lockdowns have had for many young people on mental health, confidence and study skills and make sure they get the support they need.”

