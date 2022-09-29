By Euro Weekly News Media • 29 September 2022 • 10:15

Glamping in Spain: Glamping is glamorous. Image: Vidar Nordli-Mathisen/ Unsplash

CAMPING holidays in Spain can already seem a much more luxurious experience thanks to almost guaranteed sunshine and dry conditions, meaning campers won’t have to battle their tents to put them up or deal with soggy clothes.

However, ‘glamping’ sites which combine glamour and camping are becoming more and more popular across Spain. Some of Spain’s most rich cultural heritage is located outside of cities in mountain ranges and valleys. ‘Glamping’ brings these remote yet idyllic landscapes to campers who are not comfortable sleeping in basic tent accommodation. The ‘glamping’ market has been expanding rapidly in recent years and now offers something for everyone, from eco‐camping to yoga retreats to hiking masterclasses.

Camping is no longer reduced to just the traditional tent, in fact across the country ‘glamping’ accommodation has expanded to include safari tents, yurts, treehouses and even caves! Campers can show up to sites without the pressure of having to bring their own gear that might never be used again and pitch up from scratch, trying to follow unfathomable instructions.

‘Glamping’ sites provide luxury facilities so guests don’t need to ‘rough’ it like with traditional camping. Luxury facilities include comfortable beds, hot tubs, access to private beach areas, fully‐ equipped gyms and outdoor kitchens. Often, ‘glamping’ sites also provide a special programme of activities for guests too, including yoga classes, cooking classes in the local cuisine, wine tastings, art classes and even workshops to bring couples closer together.

Wannabe ‘glampers’ can discover unique stays throughout Spain using the internet, many specialist sites have been set up to cater to an audience seeking luxurious stays, without the grit of basic camping experiences. What are you waiting for, get ‘glamping’!

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.