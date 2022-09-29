By Joshua Manning • 29 September 2022 • 8:32

Huge day for Ukraine with 13 Russian tanks destroyed in latest combat losses update Credit: Evgeniyqw/Shutterstock.com

On Thursday, September 29, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

⚡️ The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published data on combat losses of Russian troops as of September 29. About 58,580 Russian soldiers were eliminated. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/cVXNAcuMtR — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 29, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 58,580 after another 430 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed 13 more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 2,325 tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of six Russian UAVs, four artillery systems and 20 Armoured Personnel Vehicles.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia continues to focus its efforts on attempts to complete the occupation of the Donetsk region and hold the occupied territories, as well as on disrupting the active actions of the Defence Forces in individual directions.

Russia is firing at the positions of Ukraine troops along the meeting line, conducting air reconnaissance. It is attacking civilian infrastructure and peaceful residential neighbourhoods in violation of international humanitarian law, the laws and customs of war. The threat of aviation and missile attacks continues to exist throughout Ukraine.

In the last 24 hours, Russia fired three missiles and eight air strikes, fired more than 82 bombing systems on military and civilian objects in Ukraine.

Russian military leaders continue to take measures to compensate for manpower losses, including equipping their units at the expense of prisoners. According to available information, about 400 of the above-mentioned category have arrived at the educational centre in the Rostov region.

Their preparation will last until 30 September this year.

To support the actions of the ground groups, Ukraine Defence Forces aviation conducted 16 strikes during the day.

Three footholds, ten sites of weapons and military equipment, as well as three anti-aircraft missile complexes were confirmed hit. In addition, Ukraine air defence units, in different directions, shot down four BPLA and four X-59 guided air missiles.

The news comes after the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, on Wednesday, September 28.

