Istanbul Airport busiest in Europe as summer tourism season draws to a close

By Betty Henderson • 29 September 2022 • 14:35

Istanbul Airport was named the busiest airport in Europe once again during the last week between September 19 to September 25. The airport served thousands of passengers operating a daily average of 1286 flights.

Second on the list was Amsterdam Schipol with 1272 flights, followed by Paris’ Charles de Gaulle, Frankfurt Airport and London Heathrow.

Airport CEO, Kadri Samsunlu, stated that the airport has now served more than 47 million passengers in 2022. Turkish Airlines is the largest flight operator at the airport and is a popular choice with tourists, coming within 1 per cent of its pre-pandemic operations. The airline was also recently awarded a prize as Europe’s best carrier at the World Airline Awards last week.

This comes at the end of a busy summer season for the airport. Turkey is a top choice holiday destination, particularly with tourists hoping for a last minute getaway as the weather remains reliably sunny and warm in many parts of the country. Istanbul is a destination of choice for many tourists given its rich history, vibrant culture and proximity to beautiful beaches.