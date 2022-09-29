Keeping Raynaud’s symptoms to a minimum in winter

By Anna Ellis • 29 September 2022 • 22:00

Getting rid of Raynaud's in winter. Image: NHS/UK

Raynaud’s phenomenon is common and does not usually cause severe problems.

You can often treat the symptoms yourself by keeping warm. Sufferers often go for long periods without any symptoms, and sometimes the condition goes away altogether.

Raynaud’s affects your blood circulation. When you’re cold, anxious or stressed, your fingers and toes may change colour.

Other symptoms can include: pain, numbness, pins and needles and difficulty moving the affected area.

Some suffer from white fingertips caused by Raynaud’s as blood flow is restricted to the extremities. Other sufferers have blue fingertips due to the blood vessels reacting. Sometimes the skin goes red as the blood flow returns to the affected areas.

How can you help Raynaud’s?

When Raynaud’s gets very bad sometimes medication is the only solution. Some people need to take this medicine every day. Others only use it to prevent Raynaud’s for example, during cold weather.

Other ways to help the symptoms are to keep your home warm and wear warm clothes during cold weather, especially on your hands and feet.

Exercising regularly can help improve circulation alongside breathing exercises or yoga to help you relax.

The NHS recommended not smoking as this can affect circulation they also recommended keeping caffeine intake down.

