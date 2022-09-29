By Nora Johnson • 29 September 2022 • 10:30

Nora Johnson: Forget new year - make that fresh start in September. Credit: Pixabay

Ever felt that September – and not January – is the real start of the New Year when, after the long summer break, kids are back at school and adults at work?

And when it comes to New Year’s resolutions, I always make mine in September. There’s less pressure on the diet that never happens, the January that’s rarely dry and at least the weather’s much nicer!

September always feels like a new beginning because of the change in routine. A time of fresh starts, self-evaluation and, for travel operators, the inevitable post-holiday complaints.

Complaints from British tourists about Spain are particularly telling.“Topless sunbathing should be banned!” moaned one angry wife, “my husband spent all day ogling women”.“The street signs weren’t in English. How can anyone get around?” “The beach was too sandy”. “Local shopkeepers shouldn’t be lazy and close in the afternoons because I often needed to buy things during ‘siesta’ time.”

Good grief! What’s up with these guys? I’d be more than happy to wait for shops to open late for some regional pastries to eat on that sandy beach. Because it would mean I WAS having a holiday! (Handsome hunks, an extra bonus!)

Nora Johnson’s critically acclaimed psychological crime thrillers (www.nora-johnson.net) all available online including eBooks (€0.99;£0.99), Apple Books, audiobooks, paperbacks at Amazon etc. Profits to Cudeca cancer charity.

All of Nora Johnson´s comments are her own and do not necessarily reflect that of the EWN or its sponsors.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.