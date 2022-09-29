Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea have FOUR leaks, not three

By Chris King • 29 September 2022 • 0:11

Image of the damaged Nord Stream pipeline bubbling in the Baltic Sea. Credit: [email protected]

It has been revealed that there are actually four leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines and not three as originally reported.

It has been revealed this evening, Wednesday, September 28, that there are actually four leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic Sea. Previously reports, including one from Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson stated yesterday, Tuesday 27, that there were three leaks.

According to a source with access to the Coast Guard, the person told SVT Nyheter that there are in fact four leaks – two in Sweden’s economic zone and two in Denmark’s.

A press conference was held this afternoon to discuss the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline. Magdalena Andersson was joined by Foreign Minister Ann Linde, and Johan Norrman, head of the Coast Guard’s operational department.

Andersson emphasised that the suspected sabotage took place in Sweden’s economic zone but in international waters. It was not a direct attack on Sweden, she stressed. A large explosive charge would have been needed to cause a hole like the one that occurred Andersson added.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister participated in a meeting with Sweden’s Security Policy Council. Among others at the meeting were the Swedish Armed Forces, the Security Police, and MUST. Participating ministers have received information about the situation but also about measures that the authorities are taking, Andersson said.

Foreign Minister Ann Linde revealed that the Swedish government has been in contact with a number of European countries. Many have offered their help if needed she explained.

Johan Norrman detailed that the Coast Guard has a combination vessel on site observing the spill. The vessel has both divers and a submarine on board that can be used if necessary he explained. Aircraft are also being used to scout for possible new leaks added Normann, with the ship capable of acting in a contaminated environment.

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin said at a press conference earlier today that the Finnish government has spoken with both the Swedish and Danish governments regarding the gas leak. According to her, the suspected sabotage should be seen as part of ongoing attempts to destabilise the Baltic Sea area.

Marin shared the belief that the leaks were caused on purpose. The explosions were not due to chance she said, and are probably the work of a state actor, Marin added, but without going into who she thought it might be.

___________________________________________________________

