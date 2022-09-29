Orange Villas: Experienced estate agents in Moraira

By Euro Weekly News Media • 29 September 2022 • 8:44

Orange Villas - your trusted estate agents in Moraira

If you are looking to sell your home or purchase your dream property or plot of land in the areas of Moraira, Benissa, Benitachell, Javea, Calpe or Teulada, you can trust the knowledgeable and specialised team at Orange Villas.

With more than 20 years of experience in the property market on the Costa Blanca, Orange Villas has built a reputation as a trusted and honest estate agency in Moraira. The team of qualified agents have extensive knowledge of the real estate in the area and a catalogue of hundreds of beautiful country homes, fincas, apartments, premium villas and townhouses, so you are sure to find the perfect new home, holiday property, plot of land or commercial premises in the sun.

Priding themselves on matching the right property with the right buyer, whether you are looking for a brand new build or a home that you can make your own, Orange Villas are the best in the area to find you the perfect property for your budget, offering you a property search service to find the house you have always dreamed of. The multilingual team will make the process as easy and stress-free as possible, translating all of the documents you need into your language and helping you every step of the way.

Around 10 years ago, Orange Villas owner Ton Visser had a vision and it would turn out to be one that forever changed the construction of new homes on the Costa Blanca. In addition to traditional houses with rounded elements, it was time for a new house model – slim, minimalist, modern and luxurious. Now, Orange Villas will help you to find the perfect plot of land for you and, together with their architect, will help you design a property exclusively for you and your lifestyle.

Orange Villas are also a certified and official property appraiser and a member of various national and international organisations, meaning you can trust them to follow all of the required Spanish rules and regulations. As a well-known agency in the area, their extensive knowledge and expertise will ensure your peace of mind and confidence throughout the buying or selling process.

If you would like to speak to Orange Villas about buying or selling a property, they welcome you to visit the team in their office in the centre of Moraira where they will be happy to assist you with all of your needs and requirements. You can also use the easy search engine feature on their website to view their range of incredible properties!

Address:Ctra. Moraira-Calpe 19, 03724 Moraira, Alicante

Telephone: (+34) 966 491 163

Email: [email protected]

Website: Click here

