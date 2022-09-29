By Joshua Manning • 29 September 2022 • 14:42

President Zelenskyy of Ukraine speaks with President of Poland on Russian referendums Credit: Telegram @V_Zelenskiy_official

President Zelenskyy of Ukraine spoke with President Andrzej Duda of Poland on the “illegal” Russian referendums, on Thursday, September 29.

President Zelenskyy shared his conversation with the President of Poland on Russian referendums on his official Telegram channel, stating:

“I continue phone conversations with our partners.”

The main topic of the conversation with President of Poland Andrzej Duda was the international reaction to the illegal “referendums” held by Russia in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

They discussed concrete steps and measures to be taken in this context, military and defense cooperation.

In the course of the dialogue with Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, the parties also discussed the necessity of a firm response to the pseudo-referendums held by Russia in the occupied territories. He informed on the situation at the frontline. The parties exchanged views on the possibilities of continuing defense assistance from Italy.

The news comes after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine signed a decree on the dismissal of the Ambassador to the Netherlands and the Ambassador to Switzerland, as reported on Tuesday, September 27.

In addition, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine spoke with students and lectures from Harvard University, as reported on Wednesday, September 28.

