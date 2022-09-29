By Matthew Roscoe • 29 September 2022 • 17:02

Putin calls on CIS countries to strengthen as 'the West tries to unleash a bloody massacre'. Image: Luca Perra/Shutterstock.com

WESTERN countries are trying to provoke conflicts in the CIS and unleash a bloody massacre, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, September 29.

“Following their goals, our geopolitical adversaries, our opponents, as we said just recently, are ready to expose everyone, anyone, any country, to turn it into the epicentre of the crisis, provoke a revolution and unleash a bloody massacre,” Putin said during a meeting with the heads of intelligence of the CIS countries.

“We have all seen this more than once.”

Nine member states make up the Commonwealth of Independent States – Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

He added that the West is trying to foment long-standing conflicts by creating new problems and crises and stopping the formation of a new world order.

“Unipolar hegemony is inexorably crumbling. This is an objective reality that the West flatly refuses to accept. And we can see everything that follows from it,” Putin said.

Putin urged for the CIS countries to put a solid barrier to existing and potential challenges.

“In order to put a truly solid barrier to existing and potential challenges, the CIS countries must act clearly and coherently, constantly strengthening mutual support,” he said.

“This is the only way we will be able to defend our interests on the world stage and fight back against ill-wishers.”

