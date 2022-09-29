By Joshua Manning • 29 September 2022 • 14:24

Putin signs decree allowing Russian government to prohibit cargo transportation from "unfriendly countries" Credit: Free Wind 2014/Shutterstock.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that allows the Russian government to prohibit cargo transportation to companies from “unfriendly countries”, as reported on Thursday, September 29.

Putin’s latest decree allowing the Russian government to prohibit cargo transportation from “unfriendly countries” was shared on the Kremlin’s official website, stating:

Decree “On Certain Issues of International Carriage of Goods by Road

The Head of State has signed the Decree “On Certain Issues of Cargo Transportation by Road”.

In connection with the unfriendly and contrary to international law actions of some foreign states aimed at imposing restrictive measures against citizens of the Russian Federation and Russian legal entities, in order to protect the national interests of the Russian Federation and in accordance with Federal Law No. 127-FZ of 4 June 2018 “On measures of influence (counteraction) against unfriendly actions of the United States and other foreign states”, I decree:

1. To grant the Government of the Russian Federation the authority to impose a ban on international road transport of goods through the territory of the Russian Federation by freight vehicles owned by foreign carriers registered in foreign countries that have imposed restrictive measures in the sphere of international road transport of goods on citizens of the Russian Federation and Russian legal entities (hereinafter referred to as the ban).

2. The Government of the Russian Federation, in the event of a ban, shall determine:

a) the period of validity of the ban;

b) the list of foreign states that have introduced restrictive measures in respect of citizens of the Russian Federation and Russian legal entities in the field of international road transport of goods;

c) types of international road transport of goods covered by the ban

d) conditions of international road transport of goods subject to which the prohibition does not apply. 3.

3. Russian permits, special permits, multilateral permits provided for by Federal Law dated July 24, 1998 № 127-FZ “On state control over the implementation of international road transport of goods and on responsibility for violation of its implementation”, in case of their use by foreign carriers for the implementation of international road transport of goods in violation of the ban shall be deemed invalid.

4. Normative legal acts of the Government of the Russian Federation containing mandatory requirements and aimed at the implementation of paragraph 2 of this Decree shall enter into force on the dates established by such normative legal acts.

5. This Decree shall enter into force from the day of its official publication.

The news follows reports that the Kremlin is set to sign treaties on the incorporation of new territories into Russia, as reported on Thursday, September 29.

