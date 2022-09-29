Puzzle Solutions Edition 1943

By Marcos • 29 September 2022 • 10:52
1 Scar; 2 Romp; 3 Pair; 4 Rest; 5 Tiff; 6 Flab; 7 Bloc; 8 Cost; 9 Talk; 10 Kale; 11 Edam; 12 Mesh; 13 Hilt; 14 Thus; 15 Sped; 16 Drip.
CLIPPER
1 Haddock; 2 Spain; 3 Joni Mitchell; 4 Afterburner; 5 Morphine; 6 Driving Miss Daisy; 7 The Volga; 8 H Rider Haggard; 9 Tantalus; 10 Afrikaans.
Across: 1 Statistics; 7 Emend; 8 Friends; 10 Overture; 11 Peal; 13 Lesson; 15 Picnic; 17 Corn; 18 Cannibal; 21 Species; 22 Greta; 23 Chess match.
Down: 1 Sieve; 2 Addition; 3 Infirm; 4 Twig; 5 Concern; 6 Recollects; 9 Salt cellar; 12 Midnight; 14 Screech; 16 Ransom; 19 Beech; 20 Hits.
Across: 1 Feral; 6 Weepy; 9 Go-ahead; 10 Start; 11 Lisps; 12 Smolt; 13 Develop; 15 May; 17 Iris; 18 Sphere; 19 Drops; 20 Glides; 22 Eras; 24 Oil; 25 Solvent; 26 Plank; 27 Flora; 28 Alley; 29 Orderly; 30 Swede; 31 Enter.
Down: 2 Either; 3 Agrees; 4 Lot; 5 Chomp; 6 Wallops; 7 Edit; 8 Poplar; 12 Soars; 13 Dingo; 14 Vigil; 15 Metre; 16 Yeast; 18 Spook; 19 Declare; 21 Lie low; 22 Evelyn; 23 Annexe; 25 Sneer; 26 Prod; 28 Ale.
Across: 1 Recipe, 4 Mujer, 8 Monos, 9 Emperor, 10 Village, 11 Cool, 12 Lie, 14 Asma, 15 Move, 18 Sit, 21 Into, 23 Erroneo, 25 Deepest, 26 Graze, 27 Weeds, 28 Pedazo.
Down: 1 Remove, 2 Candles, 3 Pestañas, 4 Mops, 5 Jerbo, 6 Rarely, 7 Jewel, 13 Embrague, 16 Ventana, 17 Mildew, 19 Teeth, 20 Boleto, 22 Trece, 24 Seis.
atop, capo, carp, clap, clip, clop, corp, crop, opal, pact, pail, pair, part, pica, pita, plat, plot, port, prat, rapt, tarp, tipi, topi, trap, trip, aport, atrip, carpi, copal, copra, optic, patio, picot, pilar, pilot, plait, plica, polar, tapir, topic, atopic, captor, patrol, picaro, portal, tropic, apricot, caltrop, coalpit, optical, piratic, politic, topical, tripoli, tropical, PICTORIAL.
EASY
HARD
