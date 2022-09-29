BREAKING: Grammy-winning HUGE '90s rap legend passes away suddenly aged 59 Close
Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 1943

By Marcos • 29 September 2022 • 10:52

Black and white crossword puzzle that needs to be solved

WORD SPIRAL

1 Scar; 2 Romp; 3 Pair; 4 Rest; 5 Tiff; 6 Flab; 7 Bloc; 8 Cost; 9 Talk; 10 Kale; 11 Edam; 12 Mesh; 13 Hilt; 14 Thus; 15 Sped; 16 Drip.
CLIPPER

QUICK QUIZ

1 Haddock; 2 Spain; 3 Joni Mitchell; 4 Afterburner; 5 Morphine; 6 Driving Miss Daisy; 7 The Volga; 8 H Rider Haggard; 9 Tantalus; 10 Afrikaans.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Statistics; 7 Emend; 8 Friends; 10 Overture; 11 Peal; 13 Lesson; 15 Picnic; 17 Corn; 18 Cannibal; 21 Species; 22 Greta; 23 Chess match.
Down: 1 Sieve; 2 Addition; 3 Infirm; 4 Twig; 5 Concern; 6 Recollects; 9 Salt cellar; 12 Midnight; 14 Screech; 16 Ransom; 19 Beech; 20 Hits.

QUICK

Across: 1 Feral; 6 Weepy; 9 Go-ahead; 10 Start; 11 Lisps; 12 Smolt; 13 Develop; 15 May; 17 Iris; 18 Sphere; 19 Drops; 20 Glides; 22 Eras; 24 Oil; 25 Solvent; 26 Plank; 27 Flora; 28 Alley; 29 Orderly; 30 Swede; 31 Enter.
Down: 2 Either; 3 Agrees; 4 Lot; 5 Chomp; 6 Wallops; 7 Edit; 8 Poplar; 12 Soars; 13 Dingo; 14 Vigil; 15 Metre; 16 Yeast; 18 Spook; 19 Declare; 21 Lie low; 22 Evelyn; 23 Annexe; 25 Sneer; 26 Prod; 28 Ale.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Recipe, 4 Mujer, 8 Monos, 9 Emperor, 10 Village, 11 Cool, 12 Lie, 14 Asma, 15 Move, 18 Sit, 21 Into, 23 Erroneo, 25 Deepest, 26 Graze, 27 Weeds, 28 Pedazo.
Down: 1 Remove, 2 Candles, 3 Pestañas, 4 Mops, 5 Jerbo, 6 Rarely, 7 Jewel, 13 Embrague, 16 Ventana, 17 Mildew, 19 Teeth, 20 Boleto, 22 Trece, 24 Seis.

NONAGRAM

atop, capo, carp, clap, clip, clop, corp, crop, opal, pact, pail, pair, part, pica, pita, plat, plot, port, prat, rapt, tarp, tipi, topi, trap, trip, aport, atrip, carpi, copal, copra, optic, patio, picot, pilar, pilot, plait, plica, polar, tapir, topic, atopic, captor, patrol, picaro, portal, tropic, apricot, caltrop, coalpit, optical, piratic, politic, topical, tripoli, tropical, PICTORIAL.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 1943

HARD

hard sudoku 1943

GOGEN

Gogen 1943

 

ALPHAMUDDLE

alphamudlle 1943

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Marcos

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading