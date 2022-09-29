By Matthew Roscoe • 29 September 2022 • 17:21
Qatar World Cup organisers reveal Covid rules ahead of tournament in November. Image: Chris worldwide/Shutterstock.com
FOOTBALL fans attending the 2022 Qatar World Cup in November will have to present a negative PCR test issued in their country of departure and done at least 48 hours before entering the Arab country, whether or not they are vaccinated against covid-19.
Organisers said in a statement on Thursday, September 29, that “any visitor aged six and over is required to present an official negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken no more than 48 hours before departure time or an official negative Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) result no more than 24 hours before departure time.”
They added: “The test result will need to be submitted at the airport check-in counter. NB: The test should be conducted at a medical centre in the country of origin. RAT self-tests are not valid for travel purposes.”
“A green Ehteraz status (showing the user does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19) is required to enter any public closed indoor spaces,” the statement added.
Masks are required for all public transport.
On Saturday, September 3, reports suggested that beer sales are set to be allowed up to three hours prior to kick-off at World Cup matches in Qatar.
