By Matthew Roscoe • 29 September 2022 • 15:21

BREAKING: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's cause of death revealed. Image: Simon Ward Photography/Shutterstock.com

FOLLOWING the passing of Her Majesty The Queen on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, many have speculated as to the cause of her death following reports that the 96-year-old might have been suffering from cancer.

However, the National Records of Scotland published an extract from Her Majesty The Queen’s entry in the Register of Deaths on Thursday, September 29 which revealed the cause of her death.

“The Registrar General for Scotland, Paul Lowe, confirmed that Her Majesty The Queen’s death was registered in Aberdeenshire on 16th September 2022,” nrscotland.gov.uk said.

“An official extract of an entry in the Register of Deaths can also be referred to as a death certificate,” it said.

The document stated the Monarch died from old age.

Due to a mark spotted on her hand while meeting with the new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss days prior to her death, people had speculated that the Queen was suffering from cancer.

On Tuesday, September 27, the new royal seal for King Charles III, the royal cypher, was revealed to the public as the official mourning period came to a close.

The royal cypher will begin appearing on government buildings, state documents and post boxes. The King will and the royal household will also use the cypher for stationery and franking.

The Royal Mail is also rolling out four new stamps in memory of the Queen.

The new stamps, which bear four new pictures of the Queen, will soon appear in post offices across the country. Although full details have yet to be released it is thought the stamps will cover local and international post.

Stamps bearing the new King’s image are not expected to begin appearing until the new year, when the Royal Mail will begin phasing out those containing the queen’s image.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.